2 people killed in crash involving semi-truck in Winter Haven: Sheriff's office

Two people died in a two-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck in Winter Haven Thursday afternoon, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

At around 2:20 p.m. on Thursday, the sheriff's office was alerted to a crash on Recker Highway near Commercial Boulevard.

According to preliminary investigation from the sheriff's office, a 53-foot Coca-Cola semi-trailer was traveling south on Recker Highway, and a Buick LaCrosse was traveling north when the Buick drove through a large puddle and lost traction.

Two men were killed in a crash in Winter Haven on Thursday. (Credit: Polk County Sheriff's Office)

The Buick spun out of control and into the southbound lane where it collided with the passenger side of the Buick, causing both vehicles to leave the roadway and strike a utility pole.

First responders arrived on the scene to find the two occupants of the car dead. PCSO identified them as Cameron Williams, 19, of Auburndale, and Neil Bryant II, 18, of Winter Haven; both men suffered blunt force trauma.

The sheriff's office reported that Bryant was ejected from the vehicle, and neither of the two men had been wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the truck, identified as Orlando Velez, 61, of Riverview, was taken to a hospital where he was treated and released.