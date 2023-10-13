1 dead after crash in Winter Haven, possible alcohol impairment suspected: PCSO

article

A man was killed in a car crash in Winter Haven early Friday morning, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

According to PCSO, the man was driving a 2016 black Volkswagen eastbound on Cypress Gardens Boulevard when he left the roadway at a high speed while going down a slight left curve.

The car began to rotate and then entered a drainage ditch and struck a culvert, propelling the car into the air. The car then struck and broke a concrete utility pole and flew through the air another 90 feet before coming to a rest on the access road to a McDonalds, according to the sheriff's office.

READ: Billy Joel, Sting coming to Tampa to play 'One Night Only' concert in February

The man, later identified as Alphonse Vansickle, 27, of Lake Wales, suffered significant injuries and died inside the car at the scene, according to PCSO.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the crash and reported that excessive speed and possible impairment due to alcohol is suspected.