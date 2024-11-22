6 rescued from Winter Haven house fire: WHPD

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Six people are looking for a new place to live after a fire burned their home on Friday morning.

According to the Winter Haven Police Department, a neighbor reported seeing flames coming from the back of the home across the street on 3rd St NE shortly after 5:30 a.m.

Two officers went to the house and rescued the people inside.

Winter Haven Fire Rescue arrived within three minutes and said the fire was confined to the back of the house.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A fire at a Winter Haven home displaced six people on Friday morning. Image is courtesy of Winter Haven Police Department.

With help from Polk County Fire Rescue, firefighters kept the fire from entering the front part of the home. However, it did cause damage to the laundry room and the kitchen.

The American Red Cross is helping the six people who lived at the home and have been displaced.

No injuries to the residents or first responders were reported.

