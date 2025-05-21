Winter Haven man befriends teen at bus stop, promises her cash and alcohol for engaging in lewd acts: WHPD

The Brief A Winter Haven man was arrested for lewd battery after befriending a teen at a bus stop. Police say Loy Don Stewart, II, 20, gave the teen e-cigarettes and promised her alcohol and cash. Stewart was arrested and charged with three counts of lewd battery, three counts of traveling to meet a minor and one count of use of an electronic device to solicit a minor.



A Winter Haven man is behind bars after police say he committed lewd battery on a teen he met at a bus stop.

The backstory:

According to the Winter Haven Police Department, on May 8, 9, and 14, 2025, 20-year-old Loy Don Stewart, II, pulled up to the bus stop located at Edwin St NE and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and called to the victim saying, "come here little mama".

Police say the two eventually exchanged Instagram accounts and talked for a short period until his account was closed by Instagram.

On three occasions, police say Stewart took the victim from her bus stop and dropped her off at school.

The victim told police Stewart had lewd interactions with her in his truck on the three occasions.

Dig deeper:

Police say Stewart gave the victim e-cigarettes and promised her alcohol and cash for the May 14 encounter.

He was supposed to give her the items on May 19, 2025, according to WHPD. But, the victim told a parent what was happening and she was not at the bus stop on the 19.

After interviewing the victim, detectives confirmed that Stewart lived at the Edwin Street residence where they located the truck he was driving that matched the description the victim gave.

Image of Loy Don Stewart courtesy of the Winter Haven Police Department.

On Tuesday, May 20, 2025, detectives spoke with Stewart and confirmed that he drove the pickup truck to the bus stop and talked with the victim. Detectives say he also admitted he drove the victim to her school and acknowledged the lewd acts inside of the truck.

Stewart claimed the victim told him she was 17 or 18 years old, but he couldn't remember.

Stewart was arrested and charged with three counts of lewd battery, three counts of traveling to meet a minor and one count of use of electronic device to solicit a minor.

What they're saying:

"I implore parents to be hyper-vigilant about the school bus stops," said Police Chief Vance Monroe. "It's always a good idea to partner with other parents and try to have a presence to ensure the safety of the kids."

What you can do:

Any other victims who may have encountered Stewart at the bus stop, are asked to contact Detective Heuer at 863-291-5304.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Winter Haven Police Department.

