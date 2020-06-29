Winter Haven man dies after crashing into disabled semi-truck on I-4, troopers say

article

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 35-year-old man died after collided into a semi-truck, which was experiencing a mechanical failure.

The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of Interstate 4, east of Charley Taylor Road. Around 4:45 a.m. Monday. Troopers said a tractor-trailor, operated by a 45-year-old man, stopped in the outside travel lane due to a mechanical issue. They said he turned on the truck's hazard lights and tried to flag traffic around the vehicle.

Meanwhile, a Winter Haven man was heading west on I-4, and crashed into the back of the semi-truck. Troopers said the 35-year-old driver died from his injuries following the crash. He has not been identified.

The crash closed the outside westbound lanes for hours before reopening around 9:10 a.m.