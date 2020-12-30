Winter Haven man pretended to be officer, sexually battered victim he met through dating website, deputies say

article

Polk County deputies arrested a man for armed sexual battery after he met the victim at a hotel and pretended to be a law enforcement officer, they said.

On Tuesday, Polk County deputies arrested 37-year-old Thomas Lee Simmons, who lives in Winter Haven. They said the investigation began after the victim called 911 from the Stay Plus Inn, located at 33224 U.S. Highway 27 in Haines City.

Detectives said the victim communicated with the suspect through a dating website and arranged to meet at the hotel. According to an arrest affidavit, the victim told detectives the following:

"The suspect came into the room, he pulled out a fixed blade knife with a brown handle from a sheath attached to his belt and told the victim to strip naked and lay on the bed. The suspect told the victim that he was with the narcotics unit and he had other officers outside the room. During the encounter, the suspect also pretended to talk on a radio to other individuals."

Then, detectives said Simmons removed his clothes and sexually battered the victim. After, the suspect told the victim "agents" were heading to the victim’s sister’s home and were going to "get her as well."

Simmons then robbed the victim of his driver's license, passport, an iPhone, an Apple Watch, Airpods, and three pairs of Air Jordan tennis shoes, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives located Simmons at his girlfriend’s home in Winter Haven. During a search of the home, deputies found the victim’s stolen items, including a knife that matched the description given by the victim. The knife was located in the front seat of Simmon’s truck.

Detectives said Simmons originally gave detectives a false name during an interview but later provided his identity. They said he admitted to meeting someone for sex earlier at the Haines City hotel and stealing the victim’s belongings.

"This was the act of a violent criminal with a criminal history, and the outcome could have been much worse," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. "I encourage anyone using online dating services to be cautious. Meet with strangers in a public place, like a restaurant, and never give out your personal information like your home address until you at least get to know that person better. Another safeguard is to tell a trusted loved one where you are going, and set up a time to check in with that person, just in case."

Simmons faces several charges including armed sexual battery, armed robbery, grand theft, dealing with stolen property, and providing false information to law enforcement.

