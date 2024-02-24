Police find stolen puppy, reunited Pomeranian with Winter Haven teen

Willow, a tiny Pomeranian, was reunited with her 15-year-old owner on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Officials say Willow was 8-weeks old when she was taken from the teenager on Feb. 14 as she walked through a parking lot on 6th St SE in Winter Haven after school.

According to authorities, she received the puppy as a gift for her extraordinary work on a Youth Fair project.

The Winter Haven Police Department says there are few details available about the rescue. However, detectives say they followed leads to find the dog unharmed and in good condition.

"We are absolutely thrilled that we had this reunion today," said Police Chief David Brannan in a statement. "The most important thing right now is this young girl has her puppy back safe and sound."

