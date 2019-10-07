Winter Haven police identify women found dead in home; person of interest in custody

A person of interest turned himself in following the murders of two women inside a Winter Haven home, police said.

The victims, 23-year-old Chanel Zhane Brown and 42-year-old Latoya Dimitria Owens were found dead Sunday morning inside the home along Avenue V NW, across from Sportsman Park. Winter Haven police said they died from apparent gunshot wounds. The women were last seen 11 p.m. and detectives are trying to determine what happened between that time and Sunday morning.

Detectives said the person of interest, 35-year-old Antonio Jamar Davis turned himself in at Lakeland Police Department for an outstanding warrant for unrelated charges. Police said back in August, Davis was at the Avenue U NW home when he allegedly slapped Grant and flashed a gun, saying he would “use it.” It's unclear if the unrelated charges stemmed from the August incident.

As the investigation moves forward, family and friends of the victims are calling the killings 'senseless."

“All the times she made me laugh, I’d do anything to get those days back,” said Grant's sister, Gloria Robinson. “Why would you do this to my sister? She's a queen out here. She didn't deserve what you did. You're a monster.”

Grant said her sister as a loving, caring, hard-working mother to four children. to raise four children.

“I just ask God for strength, mentally and just give us strength that’s all we can do,” Robinson said.

Investigators said they are still trying to figure out exactly what happened. Anyone with information about the women's deaths is asked to call Winter Haven Police at 863-291-5858 or make an anonymous tip to Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477.

“It is terrible. It is senseless. It’s a scene of two women fighting for their lives,” said Grant’s cousin, Dahrol James.

Davis was booked into Polk County Jail on charges related to the outstanding warrant.