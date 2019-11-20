Winter Haven police search for missing mother and baby

article

Police in Winter Haven are searching for a mother and baby who haven't been seen in two weeks.

Investigators said 32-year-old Heather Cunniff and her infant daughter, 3-month-old Destiny, were last seen in the 200 block of Ave. A NE on Nov. 6.

Police said friends haven't seen her or her baby since then.

"Although we do not suspect foul play, we want to make sure they are both safe since they have not been seen," said Winter Haven Police Chief Charlie Bird.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Sgt. Nick Gregory at 863-401-2256.