Expand / Collapse search

Winter the Dolphin under close watch for possible gastrointestinal infection

By Fox 13 News staff
Published 
Updated 6:18PM
Clearwater
FOX 13 News

Winter under close watch for possible infection

Tony Sadiku reports

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Tampa Bay's beloved dolphin, Winter, is under close watch for a possible gastrointestinal infection. The Clearwater Marine Aquarium says members of its animal care team noticed Winter wasn't acting normal last Monday.

In a release Sunday, the aquarium says staff members quickly noticed Winter was not interested in eating and began work to understand why. It says a care team is still running tests and that initial bloodwork suggests Winter may be fighting a gastrointestinal infection.

The aquarium says staff will continue to keep a close watch on Winter through the healing process and provide her with the highest quality of care.

CMA monitors Winter the dolphin's health

Elizabeth Fry reports

RELATED: Florida to consider switching state bird from the mockingbird

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium has cared for Winter since her rescue in 2005 after becoming entangled in a crab trap line. Winter lost her tail as a result but became famous for using a prosthetic tail.

Winter later starred in ‘Dolphin Tale,’ a 2011 movie based on her story of survival.

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium says it will keep the public informed on any change in Winter's condition.

Winter the Dolphin in 2017.Winter in 2017