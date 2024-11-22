Winter Village returns to downtown Tampa ahead of holidays

A winter wonderland has officially arrived at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park in downtown Tampa for the holiday season.

The Winter Village Tampa, presented by the Tampa Bay Lightning and hosted by the Tampa Downtown Partnership, is open now through January 5, 2025. The village includes an ice skating rink, a shopping village and a café with desserts, drinks and cocktails.

Tickets for the ice skating rink are $17 for 90 minutes, including skate rentals.

This year, The Tampa Bay Ice Show will host 10-minute performances on select nights. The following dates and times are when those shows will take place:

Friday, November 22 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 23 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, November 24 at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, December 24 at 7 p.m. (Special Christmas Eve Show)

Tuesday, December 31 at 7 p.m. (Special New Year’s Eve Show)

Friday, January 3 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, January 4 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, January 5 at 7 p.m.

The ice skating rink will also have themed skate nights on Tuesdays during the season. Here are this season's themes:

November 26 – Fall-la-la-la-la

December 3 – The Nutcracker

December 10 – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

December 17 – Lightning Bolts & Snowflakes

December 24 – Ugly Holiday Sweater

December 31 – Holiday Shimmer

The Tampa Downtown Partnership said there are nearly 40 local businesses that will have storefronts in the Shops of Winter Village, which is more than ever before. Each storefront will be set up in a PODS Moving and Storage pod.

The village will have a silent disco on Fridays from 6-9 p.m. Headphones are first come, first-served. There’s also street curling lanes available Wednesday-Sunday.

On select Sundays, the TECO Line Streetcar does a one-hour, round-trip ride from Downtown’s Whiting Station to historic Ybor City, featuring holiday sing-a-longs, trivia, milk and cookies. Rides are available on November 24 as well as December 1, 8, 15 and 22.

You can find information about the Winter Village and tickets for ice skating and the TECO Line Streetcar rides here.

