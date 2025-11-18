Winter Village skating rink built with the help of Tampa Bay Lightning

The Brief Crews are building downtown Tampa’s Winter Village ice rink with help from the Tampa Bay Lightning. This is the 10th year of the Tampa Downtown Partnership's Winter Village in Curtis Hixon Park. The Winter Village is filled with vendors, lights, and decorations.



Crews in downtown Tampa are getting an early start on winter this week as they begin building the Winter Village ice rink at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.

What we know:

With the Tampa Bay Lightning preparing to play outdoors at Raymond James Stadium in February for the NHL Stadium Series, the team is sharing pieces of real "starter ice" from their rink inside the Benchmark International Arena.

"It’s remarkable. The starter ice that the Lightning supplied is snow and shavings from Benchmark International Arena, that we pack in as a base layer of ice. Then they build on top of that," said Brian Breseman, VP of Communications for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

OTHER NEWS: GameStop 'trade anything day' coming in December. Here's what you can trade in

Team members previewed the build Tuesday morning, showing how an outdoor skating rink is made in the middle of Florida’s heat. They’ll be freezing thin layers of water, cooling the surface with chilling pipes, and finishing it with a miniature Zamboni.

"It takes about 55 hours worth of ice making to get to three and a half inches of ice. Definitely a lot of water, layers to build up, and time spent… but it’s all worth it," said Chad Kolar, Lead Installer for Ice Rink Events.

But it couldn’t be done without an extra touch of Tampa magic. The Lightning’s starter ice speeds up the process, preparing the rink for thousands of skaters during the holiday season.

The backstory:

This year marks the tenth time Winter Village has transformed Downtown Tampa. The popular skating spot has become one of the city’s most beloved seasonal traditions, attracting over 200,000 skaters over the years.

Since its opening, the rink has provided visitors with a festive escape in the middle of the city. This season, there’s even more excitement with the Bolts’ upcoming outdoor game.

"It’s gonna be a spectacle. It’ll be really interesting and fun to watch for fans here in Tampa Bay," said Breseman.

What's next:

New rental skates will be available this year, with a comfort cushion design and freshly sharpened blades. Skating sessions will last 75 minutes for $17, including skate rental. Skating hours vary by school schedules and holidays, with extended hours during Hillsborough County schools’ winter break.

The Winter Village will be filled with vendors, lights, and Christmas decorations. Guests of all ages can enjoy the sights and sounds of the holidays, take a stroll through the shops, or indulge in a dinner at the cozy café.

The Winter Village rink will stay open through January 4.

To purchase tickets for the Winter Village skate rink, click here.