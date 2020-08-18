With a high vote-by-mail turnout, polls open on Florida's Primary Day

It's Primary Day in Florida, but many votes have already been mailed in.

While polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., hundreds of thousands have either voted early already or cast their ballots by mail. However, if voters waited until Tuesday to vote, they will need to do so at their assigned precinct locations. Some may have changed this year.

Voters will need to double check on their county's Supervisor of Elections website.

Depending on where votes are casted, masks may be required. This is true in Hillsborough County, while Pasco and Polk counties recommend wearing one inside voting locations.

CDC guidelines will be strictly enforced, so the number of people inside at one time will be restricted, voting booths have been spaced out, and barriers will be up around voting booths.

"Every election cycle we had a mantra, something to motivate us, and this cycle for 2020 is make it work - whatever we have to do to make it work, we are going to do that," said Brian Corley, Pasco County Supervisor of Elections.

The big story of this year’s election: vote-by-mail. Plenty of Floridians have chosen to cast their ballots by mail this primary. So far, statewide, 2.1 million mail-in ballots of been counted -- nearly double the amount of the 2016 primary.

Of course, if a mail in ballot hasn't been sent back yet, it’s too late to drop it in a post box. Voters can still bring it to a Supervisor of Elections' office or vote in person at an assigned precinct, they’ll simply cancel the mail-in you requested.

You can find election information in the Bay Area on your county's Supervisor of Elections website:

