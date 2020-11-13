With legacy already established, Hubbard's Marina welcomes new fishing fans

Every Friday morning on Good Day Tampa Bay, Captain Dylan Hubbard gives viewers the outlook on the Good Catch fishing forecast.

"Almost every week we have someone who hasn't been fishing before. They're watching the Good Catch segment every Friday. They want to come in and learn how to go fishing," said Hubbard.

Hubbard and his family own fishing staple Hubbard's Marina on John's Pass.

"We started in 1928 and actually moved from Pass-a-Grille to John's Pass, where we are today, in 1976," said Hubbard.

Hubbard's grandfather, Captain Wilson Hubbard, may also be familiar to some longtime FOX 13 viewers.

"My grandfather used to do the Ernie Lee show, and that's where that motto became famous: 'If you're just too busy to go fishing, you’re just too busy,'” said Hubbard. "I'm very blessed and happy to be continuing on in my grandfather's footsteps today.”

But Hubbard has pulled his family's legacy in a modern direction. He creates YouTube videos to encourage others to catch the fishing bug.

"They want to come in and learn how to go fishing and we did that a lot through the COVID closures where we talked about how you get started. And that was one of the coolest things, watching people come in who hadn't been fishing before, helping them get a rod and reel picked out, some lures picked out some tackle picked out, then having them come back two or three weeks later submitting photos of their catches was really cool.”

LINK: For more information on Hubbard's Marina: www.hubbardsmarina.com

