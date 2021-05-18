With smokers affectionately named after his relatives, 'country boy' cooks up old-fashioned BBQ

Robert’s Smokin’ BBQ is on U.S. Highway 19 in Port Richey. Robert Luke is owner and head barbeque chef.

"We specialize in old-fashioned BBQ done by a country boy, nice and slow and steady as we go," he said.

Robert smokes almost every item on the menu, from his mac and cheese to prime rib and salmon. He even smokes dessert cakes on one of his three smokers.

His largest smoker is named Mr. Pretty, after his grandfather, and designed to look like a pig.

"He taught me everything I know about barbequing," Robert continued.

A second smoker is named Gloria, after is sister who passed away in 2015. And the last is named Mama, after his mother who lives in Safety Harbor.

"I’m a mama’s boy," he chuckled.

Robert’s offers dine-in and takeout. They also cater for large events including weddings.

INFO:

Robert’s Smokin’ BBQ is open Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Robert also has a second location in Holiday at 3333 U.S. Highway 19.

LINK: www.facebook.com/RobertsBBQ