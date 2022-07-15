Witnesses ID man with face tattoos as attacker in New Port Richey parking lot beating

article

A Clearwater man denies he was involved in the beating of another man in New Port Richey, but witnesses and surveillance video from the scene tell a different story, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they were called sometime after 3 p.m. July 12 after a man was allegedly beaten up in the parking lot of True Eye Experts on Seven Springs Boulevard.

Two people came forward to say they watched as 36-year-old Jason Foster attacked the victim, who crouched on the ground in an attempt to protect himself.

The victim had cuts and injuries on the back of his head, shoulder and ankle, according to investigators.

Deputies found Foster later that evening at the Chevron gas station on Seven Springs Blvd. and he was arrested.

Foster denied being involved, however, the sheriff’s office said surveillance cameras caught images of Foster and the victim at the location of the incident, but the fight happened out of view.

The surveillance images along with the accounts from two witnesses provided deputies with probable cause to arrest Foster and charge him with felony battery. They said his criminal history includes a similar charge, but did not provide details.

Foster was detained at the Land O’ Lakes jail.