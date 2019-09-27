Witnesses: Man in white van tried to lure teen in Winter Haven

Winter Haven Police are looking for a man who may have tried to intice a teen to get into his van Thursday.

Friday evening, police released a sketch artist rendering of the suspect based on descriptions provided by a witness.

It happened Thursday around 2 p.m. along Lake Elbert Drive NE near 10th St NE. Witnesses said they saw a black male, between 50 and 60 years old, driving a white van with tinted windows and the hood ajar, and asking a 15-year-old girl if she wanted a ride.

After a few attempts, witnesses said the man pulled the van in front of the girl and told her to get in.

That's when the witnesses yelled over to the teen, prompting the man to drive away.

The witnesses tried to get the van's license plate number, which they relayed as Florida tag X41 56C, however, the number did not match the vehicle.

Winter Haven police said they have increased patrol presence in the area and also around schools where children would be walking from school.

Anyone with any information about this incident or the possible identity of the driver is asked to call Detective Shaquille Haynes at 863-401-2256. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).