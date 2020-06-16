Woman, 92, thrown to ground in random attack; suspect charged

The NYPD made an arrest Tuesday in the random attack of a 92-year-old woman in Gramercy Park.

Police charged a 31-year-old man from the Bronx with assault, the department said.

The woman was walking with a pushcart along Third Avenue between East 15th and East 16th Streets at about 3:23 p.m. on Friday when a man struck her in the head with his left hand. Video of the incident shows her hitting her head on a fire hydrant as she falls.

The video shows the man casually walking away.

The woman was taken to Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital in stable condition.

Police shared a photo of the suspect and a description. Hours later he was taken into custody and charged.

"The suspect involved in pushing the 92-year-old female in Manhattan has been APPREHENDED," announced the NYPD.