Woman accused of hitting 3-year-old with soda can at Florida gas station: PCSO

A woman is facing charges months after Polk County deputies say she threw a soda can into a car at a gas station, hitting a 3-year-old child.

The backstory:

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, a woman later identified as Crystal Hess, 35, got angry with another customer at a store in Polk City on Feb. 8.

Deputies say Hess threw an unopened Pepsi can into the victim's vehicle, hitting the 3-year-old in the head. The child was not seriously injured.

Hess then punched and kicked the victim's vehicle, according to PCSO, before taking off in a blue Hyundai Elantra.

Mugshot of Crystal Hess. Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say Hess was arrested in South Carolina on Feb. 18 after a hit-and-run crash, and Polk County deputies soon learned of the arrest.

PCSO says Hess was brought back to Polk County and booked into jail on April 26.

What's next:

Hess faces charges of throwing a deadly missile into an occupied vehicle and criminal mischief.

