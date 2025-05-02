Woman accused of hitting 3-year-old with soda can at Florida gas station: PCSO
POLK CITY, Fla. - A woman is facing charges months after Polk County deputies say she threw a soda can into a car at a gas station, hitting a 3-year-old child.
The backstory:
According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, a woman later identified as Crystal Hess, 35, got angry with another customer at a store in Polk City on Feb. 8.
Deputies say Hess threw an unopened Pepsi can into the victim's vehicle, hitting the 3-year-old in the head. The child was not seriously injured.
Hess then punched and kicked the victim's vehicle, according to PCSO, before taking off in a blue Hyundai Elantra.
Mugshot of Crystal Hess. Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators say Hess was arrested in South Carolina on Feb. 18 after a hit-and-run crash, and Polk County deputies soon learned of the arrest.
PCSO says Hess was brought back to Polk County and booked into jail on April 26.
What's next:
Hess faces charges of throwing a deadly missile into an occupied vehicle and criminal mischief.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter