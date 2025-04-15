Woman arrested for attempted murder after stabbing man inside smoke shop: LPD

The Brief Yesenia Gonzalez-Aleaga, 22, is accused of stabbing a man at a smoke shop off Belcher Rd. in Largo. Police say she attacked the victim after asking him for a product on the lower shelf. The victim went to the hospital and is expected to fully recover, according to LPD.



A woman faces an attempted first-degree murder charge after Largo police say she stabbed a man multiple times at a smoke shop on Monday.

What we know:

Investigators say Yesenia Gonzalez-Aleaga, 22, walked into the store at 14111 Belcher Rd. shortly before noon on Monday and asked a man for a product on the lower shelf.

When the man, later identified as Dafir Mohamed Dalek, went to pick up the product, police say Gonzalez-Aleaga pulled a knife out of her purse and began stabbing him.

Mugshot of Yesenia Gonzalez-Aleaga. Courtesy: Pinellas County Jail.

A good Samaritan held Gonzalez-Aleaga down until officers arrived, according to LPD.

Police say the victim went to the hospital with various injuries and is expected to fully recover.

What we don't know:

Investigators say they still don't know the reason for the attack, adding that the suspect and the victim do not know each other.

