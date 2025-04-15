Woman arrested for attempted murder after stabbing man inside smoke shop: LPD
LARGO, Fla. - A woman faces an attempted first-degree murder charge after Largo police say she stabbed a man multiple times at a smoke shop on Monday.
What we know:
Investigators say Yesenia Gonzalez-Aleaga, 22, walked into the store at 14111 Belcher Rd. shortly before noon on Monday and asked a man for a product on the lower shelf.
When the man, later identified as Dafir Mohamed Dalek, went to pick up the product, police say Gonzalez-Aleaga pulled a knife out of her purse and began stabbing him.
Mugshot of Yesenia Gonzalez-Aleaga. Courtesy: Pinellas County Jail.
A good Samaritan held Gonzalez-Aleaga down until officers arrived, according to LPD.
Police say the victim went to the hospital with various injuries and is expected to fully recover.
What we don't know:
Investigators say they still don't know the reason for the attack, adding that the suspect and the victim do not know each other.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Largo Police Department.
