Woman arrested in connection with Easter death of 85-year-old man at Auburndale mobile home park

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The Brief An Auburndale police investigation led to the arrest of a woman following the death of an 85-year-old man at a local mobile home park. Authorities booked the suspect on multiple charges, including accessory to murder after the fact and robbery. Investigators are still searching for more details and urge anyone with information about the killing to come forward.



Auburndale police arrested a woman after an 85-year-old man was killed at a local mobile home park.

Auburndale police investigation

What we know:

An investigation by Auburndale police led to the arrest of Aurora Monique Cochran. Officials charged Cochran with accessory to murder after the fact, robbery without a firearm, and giving false information to law enforcement.

The charges stem from the death of 85-year-old William Thomas Martin. Police stated the homicide took place on April 5 at the Lake Blue Mobile Home Park.

Ongoing search for details

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released a motive for the crime or explained Cochran's specific relationship to Martin.

Police have also not confirmed if they are searching for additional suspects in connection with the killing.

The investigation is ongoing.

Crime Stoppers tips

What you can do:

Anyone who has information regarding this case is asked to contact Sgt. Alfredo Marenco at 1-863-837-5151 or via email at amarenco@auburndalefl.com.

To submit an anonymous tip, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-888-400-TIPS (8477) or visit their website at www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com. Tipsters who remain anonymous may be eligible to receive a cash reward.