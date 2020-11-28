Woman arrested for DUI manslaughter following fatal crash in Pasco County

Troopers arrested a 24-year-old woman for DUI manslaughter after a crash in Pasco County that killed a 38-year-old man driving a motorcycle.

It happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of US-19 and Viva Via Drive in Hudson.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 24-year-old woman was traveling northbound in the left turn lane of US-19 approaching Viva Via Drive while the motorcyclist was traveling southbound in the center lane of US-19 approaching Viva Via Drive. At the intersection, the 24-year-old woman turned into the path of the motorcycle and they collided, according to FHP.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Troopers say the 24-year-old woman was impaired. She was later arrested for DUI manslaughter and taken to the Pasco County Jail.

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app