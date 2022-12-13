Woman dead after shooting in Land O' Lakes, Pasco deputies say
article
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. - Pasco County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Land O' Lakes Tuesday evening.
The Pasco Sheriff's Office said the shooting took place in the Marchmont Boulevard area.
A woman has been reported dead in the shooting, according to deputies.
The investigation remains active while deputies continue their investigation.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.