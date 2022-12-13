Expand / Collapse search

Woman dead after shooting in Land O' Lakes, Pasco deputies say

By FOX 13 News staff
Pasco County
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. - Pasco County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Land O' Lakes Tuesday evening. 

The Pasco Sheriff's Office said the shooting took place in the Marchmont Boulevard area. 

A woman has been reported dead in the shooting, according to deputies.

The investigation remains active while deputies continue their investigation. 

No other information was immediately available. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.