Woman dies after falling out of golf cart, driver charged with DUI manslaughter: FHP

Published  March 9, 2025 12:24pm EDT
Sumter County
The Brief

    • A woman died after falling out of a golf cart and the driver was charged with DUI manslaughter, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
    • The driver of the golf cart, Richard Keil, was found to be impaired after the crash and arrested by FHP troopers.
    • FHP says that Keil swerved to avoid a parked car when the woman fell out.

THE VILLAGES, Fla. - A 58-year-old man from the Villages has been arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter after the passenger in the golf cart he was driving fell out while he swerved to avoid a parked car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 60-year-old victim from Norridge, Illinois was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

The driver of the golf cart, Richard Keil, was found to be impaired after the crash and arrested by FHP troopers.

The two people were heading north on San Marino Drive and the crash happened at the intersection of Santa Clara Circle.

What's next:

An investigation is ongoing.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.

