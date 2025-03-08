Innocent bystander hospitalized after shootout at Chevron Gas Station: NPRPD

The Brief An innocent bystander was hospitalized after a shootout at a Chevron Gas Station in New Port Richey: NPRPD. The New Port Richey Police Department says the two suspects began arguing in the parking lot and began shooting at each other. Both suspects were later found and arrested.



An innocent bystander was hospitalized after a shootout between two people at a Chevron Gas Station in New Port Richey on Saturday morning, according to police.

The New Port Richey Police Department says the two suspects began arguing in the parking lot and began shooting at each other. That's when the victim was hit in the lower body.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both suspects were later found and arrested.

Santos Gonzalez is charged with second-degree attempted homicide. Eugene Grady is charged with two counts of second-degree attempted homicide and shooting into an occupied structure.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the New Port Richey Police Department.

