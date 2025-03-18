Hillsborough County K-9 shot, killed after attacking neighbor's alpaca: HCSO
LITHIA, Fla. - A K-9 with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office was shot and killed after jumping a fence and attacking an alpaca, officials said.
The backstory:
According to HCSO, Master Deputy Charles Perdomo let his K-9, Brooks, outside for a bathroom break in his fenced yard in Lithia around 9:30 p.m. Monday.
Brooks jumped the fence, investigators said, and ran into the woods behind the deputy's home before a neighbor found the K-9 attacking his alpaca.
Pictured: K-9 Brooks. Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said the neighbor, who did not know that Brooks was a K-9 with the sheriff's office, fired a warning shot. When the attack continued, he shot the dog, according to HCSO.
The sheriff's office said the alpaca is receiving treatment for a minor leg injury.
What they're saying:
"We are heartbroken over the loss of K9 Brooks, a dedicated and courageous member of our HCSO family," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "The unbreakable bond between a K9 and their partner is like no other, making this loss even more heartbreaking. Our thoughts are with Deputy Perdomo and all those affected."
What's next:
HCSO says it's investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
