Hillsborough County K-9 shot, killed after attacking neighbor's alpaca: HCSO

A K-9 with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office was shot and killed after jumping a fence and attacking an alpaca, officials said.

The backstory:

According to HCSO, Master Deputy Charles Perdomo let his K-9, Brooks, outside for a bathroom break in his fenced yard in Lithia around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Brooks jumped the fence, investigators said, and ran into the woods behind the deputy's home before a neighbor found the K-9 attacking his alpaca.

Pictured: K-9 Brooks. Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the neighbor, who did not know that Brooks was a K-9 with the sheriff's office, fired a warning shot. When the attack continued, he shot the dog, according to HCSO.

The sheriff's office said the alpaca is receiving treatment for a minor leg injury.

What they're saying:

"We are heartbroken over the loss of K9 Brooks, a dedicated and courageous member of our HCSO family," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "The unbreakable bond between a K9 and their partner is like no other, making this loss even more heartbreaking. Our thoughts are with Deputy Perdomo and all those affected."

What's next:

HCSO says it's investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

