Woman fights to keep cemetery for circus, carnival workers from being turned into townhomes

Aileen Henderson is one of the creators of the "Save Woodlawn Cemetery" Facebook page.

She's fighting to keep a portion of nearby land called ‘Showmen’s Rest’ from being rezoned and developed into more than a dozen townhomes.

"It is sacred land. We don’t build on sacred land. There's a respect factor here," she said.

Showmen’s rest was a place where the area's carnival and circus workers would be buried.

Although a recent geo-survey appeared to show no gravesites at the 1.5-acre site in question. Still, those in opposition say there are other cons to adding residential housing.

"I don’t know about you but when I when I go to a cemetery I expect peace," Henderson explained.

The debate over rezoning the property was set to happen Thursday, however, it has been moved back to February 24.

