Woman found dead after reports of gunfire in Tampa apartment

article

Hillsborough deputies are investigating after a woman was killed in an apparent shooting at an apartment complex north of the University of South Florida late Wednesday.

Deputies say they were called to Willow Brooke apartments on Hellenic Drive around 10:30 p.m. after reports of gunshots inside a unit. They said they were told a man and woman were arguing before the gunshots were fired.

When they arrived, deputies found the woman dead inside the apartment.

No identities have been released.

Advertisement

Deputies are asking anyone with information to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.