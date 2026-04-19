Woman found dead with upper body trauma near Paul Buchman Highway in Plant City: HCSO

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The Brief A woman was found dead near Paul Buchman Highway on Sunday morning, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. HCSO said the woman suffered from upper body trauma, and was found in a known homeless encampment. HCSO has not released the identity of the woman.



The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death after a woman was found unresponsive by a bridge on Paul Buchman Highway.

What we know:

According to HCSO, dispatch received a call from a person who saw an unresponsive woman by Paul Buchman Highway near Tollar Road in Plant City on Sunday morning.

When deputies arrived, they found a deceased woman with upper body trauma. Deputies say she was in a known "transient camp." The encampment, located near the highway overpass, serves as a living area for several unhoused residents.

What we don't know:

The victim's identity has not been released, as deputies work to notify the next of kin.

This remains an active investigation. More information will be released when it becomes available.