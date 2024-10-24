Woman hit, killed after falling out of moving vehicle in Port Richey: FHP
PORT RICHEY, Fla. - A woman died after troopers say she was run over after falling from a moving vehicle early Thursday morning.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 38-year-old Port Richey woman was a passenger in a Ford F150 that was being driven by a 34-year-old Port Richey man.
The pair were traveling westbound on Ridge Road shortly before 1 a.m.
Troopers say she fell out of the truck when the driver turned left at the intersection of Lemon Road.
READ: Florida residents planning to sell homes, leave the state after hurricane season: 'We're done'
That’s when, according to the Florida Highway Patrol, she was hit by a Kia K5 that was traveling eastbound on Ridge Road.
The woman died at the scene.
Neither driver was injured during the incident.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter