Woman hit, killed after falling out of moving vehicle in Port Richey: FHP

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  October 24, 2024 11:20am EDT
Pasco County
PORT RICHEY, Fla. - A woman died after troopers say she was run over after falling from a moving vehicle early Thursday morning. 

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 38-year-old Port Richey woman was a passenger in a Ford F150 that was being driven by a 34-year-old Port Richey man. 

The pair were traveling westbound on Ridge Road shortly before 1 a.m. 

Troopers say she fell out of the truck when the driver turned left at the intersection of Lemon Road.  

That’s when, according to the Florida Highway Patrol, she was hit by a Kia K5 that was traveling eastbound on Ridge Road. 

The woman died at the scene. 

Neither driver was injured during the incident. 

