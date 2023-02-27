Woman hit, killed trying to cross Wesley Chapel Boulevard, troopers say

A Lutz woman died Sunday night when troopers say she tried to cross Wesley Chapel Blvd.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 61-year-old Land O’ Lakes woman was driving a Toyota RAV 4 northbound on Wesley Chapel Blvd. around 7:20 p.m.

Around the same time, troopers say a 38-year-old Lutz woman was walking along the east shoulder of Wesley Chapel Blvd.

FHP states the 38-year-old woman entered the path of the RAV 4 as she tried to cross the street and was struck by the vehicle.

The woman died at the scene.