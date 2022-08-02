Woman hit, trapped under armored vehicle in Pasco County

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo: Pasco Fire Rescue says woman hit by armored truck became stuck, was rescued

A woman was hit and became stuck under an armored truck in Pasco County Tuesday.

Pasco County Fire Rescue said it happened in a parking lot near the busy intersection of SR 52 and Little Road Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were able to free the trapped pedestrian from under the truck.

She was taken to the hospital as a ‘trauma alert’ but her condition was not released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.