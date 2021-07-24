Woman killed after crash with tractor-trailer on U.S. 27, trooper say

A woman who has not yet been identified was killed Friday evening in a vehicle crash in Highlands County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened shortly before 7:45 p.m. on U.S. 27 near Sebring Lakes Boulevard.

Troopers say the woman was traveling south on U.S. 27, north of Sebring Lakes Boulevard, when she lost control of her vehicle, traveled into the northbound lanes and struck the left side of a tractor-trailer that was traveling northbound on U.S. 27.

After the crash, the woman’s vehicle came to a rest in the northbound lane of U.S. 27, while the tractor-trailer traveled through the grass median and across the southbound lanes of U.S. 27 before colliding with a metal pole, trees and a barb wire fence and coming to a rest off the roadway, according to FHP.

The woman died at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer suffered minor injuries.

