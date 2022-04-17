Woman killed in hit and run crash, ran over by suspected drunk driver

article

A Dade City woman is dead and a suspected drunk driver is behind bars, but the initial driver who hit the woman is still at large. Troopers say the suspected drunk driver drove through the hit-and-run crash scene while they were investigating, leading them on a chase.

Troopers were first called out to U.S. 301 near Desrosier Road in Dade City around 3:30 Sunday morning to investigate a hit-and-run crash. When they got there, they found the body of a 49-year-old Dade City woman. Troopers say she was walking in the grass along the shoulder when a silver or white sedan traveling northbound hit a sign and then struck the woman, severing her body.

Then about an hour and a half later troopers say a pick-up truck being driven by 23-year-old Andrew Krummen failed to stop and drove through the crash scene striking the body. FHP say he nearly hit two deputies, before leading them on a chase. It lasted about ten minutes before an FHP sergeant performed a pit maneuver to stop the truck.

Krummen was arrested and taken into custody. He now faces a slew of charges including aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, destruction of evidence, reckless driving, DUI, and fleeing and eluding among other charges. FHP says there were also two passengers in his pick-up--a 33-year-old Brooksville man and a 35-year-old Dade City woman.

Troopers say they were trying to flag law enforcement down to get out of the truck, but say Krummen didn't let them, so he's also being charged with false imprisonment.

As for the initial driver who struck the woman, troopers are still searching for them. They believe the driver was in a silver or white sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol.

