Deadly hit-and-run in Bradenton, police searching for driver: BPD

A 36-year-old bicyclist was hit and killed in Bradenton on Saturday night, according to officials.

The Bradenton Police Department's Traffic Unit is investigating the deadly hit-and-run that happened around 11:25 p.m. in the 1000 block of 14th St. W.

Authorities say a man was riding his bicycle while crossing 14th St when he was hit by a vehicle traveling southbound.

The driver did not stay at the scene and investigators say they haven't found any witnesses with information on the make or model of the vehicle involved. Anything with information about the crash is asked to contact BPD at 941-932-9300 or submit tips anonymously to manateecrimestoppers.com.

