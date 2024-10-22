Woman pulls gun on Polk County Uber driver who refused to let her dog ride in the car: PCSO

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A Polk County woman with a history of criminal activity is back behind bars after deputies say she became irate when an Uber driver wouldn’t let her dog ride in his car.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, an Uber driver was dropping off passengers around 8 p.m. in Mulberry on Sunday when they asked if they could buy another ride and have their friend, Jasia Owens, ride with them.

Deputies say Owens tried to get into the car with a dog, but the Uber driver said he didn’t want the animal in his vehicle.

He asked the group to leave, but witnesses told investigators that Owens became irate and refused to leave.

READ: Escaped felon captured at girlfriend’s house in Winter Haven: Police

Eventually, deputies say both the Uber driver and Owens got out of the vehicle and were arguing. That’s when, according to PCSO, Owens pulled a handgun from her bag, threatened the driver and grabbed his cellphone.

Jasia Owens mugshot courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the driver tried to get away, but Owens stopped him from leaving.

Once he was able to leave, investigators say he flagged down a bystander and used their phone to call 911.

According to PCSO, the 9mm Sig Sauer was found under a vehicle in the driveway of a nearby home.

A witness at the home said Owens had come into their driveway and asked for a ride to her sister’s house. They added that Owens seemed to be in a rush to get out of the area.

Owen’s criminal history includes aggravated assault, grand larceny and battery.

For this incident, she was charged with armed robbery, a life felony.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: