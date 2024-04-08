Woman says "God," in relation to solar eclipse, prompted her to go on Florida shooting spree

article

A Georgia woman is in custody after going on a shooting spree in northern Florida.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, when Taylon Celestine, 22, checked out of a hotel, telling staff she was going on a shooting spree directed by "God" in relation to the solar eclipse.

Celestine, driving a purple Dodge Challenger with Georgia plates, got on Interstate 10 at the 112 mile-marker and traveled westbound.

She is accused of firing multiple shots into another vehicle, striking the passing car several times.

The driver was struck by glass fragments and grazed on the arm by a bullet. He was able to steer his vehicle onto the shoulder of the road.

FHP says Celestine continued westbound on I-10 and fired a gun at another vehicle near the 107 mile-marker, hitting the driver in the neck. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is currently receiving treatment.

Responding Troopers located Celestine near the 96 mile-marker and conducted a felony traffic stop.

After she was taken into custody, troopers recovered an AR-15 and a 9mm handgun in her car.

Celestine was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Holmes County Jail where she was booked on the following charges:

Attempted murder

Aggravated battery with a deadly weapon

Improper discharge of firearm

