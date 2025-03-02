Woman seen sitting in middle of Hwy. 92 hit by SUV and killed: PCSO

The Brief A woman seen sitting in the middle of Hwy. 92 was hit by an SUV and killed on Saturday morning, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened around 6 a.m. in Auburndale at the Payne St. intersection. Deputies say they do not believe the man was impaired or speeding at the time of the crash.



After receiving several calls from people about a woman sitting in the middle of Hwy. 92, the Polk County Sheriff's Office says that she stood up and started walking when she was hit by a red SUV.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. on Saturday in Auburndale at the Payne St. intersection.

The 45-year-old woman died at the scene and the driver of the SUV, a 71-year-old man, told deputies that he didn't see her until she was right in front of him.

Deputies say they do not believe the man was impaired or speeding at the time of the crash.

What's next:

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

