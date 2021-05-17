Expand / Collapse search

Woman shot and killed in South St. Pete home; man charged with murder

By Fox 13 News staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
St. Petersburg
FOX 13 News
article

(Photo: St. Petersburg Police Dept.)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Police in St. Petersburg have arrested a man for murder after a woman was shot and killed Sunday while her young daughter was in the home.

Officers charged 25-year-old Temidayo Ayoola with second-degree murder in what investigators said appeared to be a domestic-related incident.

Police responded to a call about a shooting in the 1200 block of 8th Ave South around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

RELATED: Man, 23, dies after shooting outside Clearwater bar

Investigators said 27-year-old Leeza Martinez from Texas was taken to the hospital but later died from her injuries.

The victim's 18-month-old daughter, who was in the home at the time, was not injured. The Florida Department of Children and Families took custody of the baby.

No other information was released.