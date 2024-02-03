Woman shot outside Sarasota home, man charged with murder: Deputies

A 36-year-old woman died at Sarasota Memorial Hospital after being shot outside a home on Friday afternoon, according to officials.

Authorities say deputies responded to North Lockwood Meadows Blvd around 4:09 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found Brittney M. Dixon unresponsive from an apparent gunshot wound outside the home. Officials say she was taken to the hospital, which is where she died.

Courtesy: Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office

According to investigators, 28-year-old Terrell Donald Battie shot Dixon after an argument outside the home. Battie was arrested at the scene and charged with murder without premeditation, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities say he was taken to the Sarasota County Correctional Facility without incident.

The case is still under investigation, but there is no threat to public safety, according to deputies.