Man killed after shooting at Plant City liquor store, deputies investigating

A man died at a local hospital after being shot in the parking lot of The Twilight Zone Lounge in Plant City early Saturday morning, according to officials.

Just before 4 a.m., the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says someone called 911 to report that a man had been shot.

According to deputies, they found 32-year-old Pablo Torres Orozco with gunshot wounds when they arrived at 4010 State Road 60.

Authorities say he was taken to a local hospital, which is where he died.

"Our hearts ache for this family for their lost loved one over senseless violence," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement. "Our detectives are gathering every piece of information to find what led to this crime. We are committed to bringing justice to the victim and his family and finding who is responsible for this tragic loss of life."

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen something related to this crime to call HCSO at 813-247-8200.

According to HCSO, the investigation is ongoing.