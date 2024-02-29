Woman shot to death in Spring Hill; live-in boyfriend arrested

A Spring Hill man is under arrest, accused in the shooting death of his girlfriend.

Hernando County Sheriff's deputies responded to a home on St. Ives Boulevard on Thursday night for reports of a shooting.

When they went into the home in the Pristine Place community, they found a woman who had been shot to death.

Courtesy: Hernando County Jail

The victim's boyfriend was home at the time. Roland Maurice Akins, 61, told deputies that he and his girlfriend had a fight, and he was trying to get her to leave the home.

READ: Man charged with 100 counts of child porn accused of recording kids in Lutz library bathroom

Akins went on to tell deputies that the victim was holding a gun during the argument and that when he was able to get hold of the gun, it went off, striking the victim.

After questioning Akins further, he was arrested on homicide charges.

The sheriff's office said the investigation remains active, and no other information is available at this time.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter