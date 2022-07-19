Woman stabbed at Pinellas Park apartments by 'known subject,' police say

When a 23-year-old woman went to visit a friend at a Pinellas Park apartment, the evening turned into a confrontation where she was stabbed at least five times, police said.

Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, police said the victim traveled to the 49th St. Apartments, located at 8400 49th Street North. When she arrived, they said she was confronted by a "known subject" in the parking lot and both began arguing.

"During the argument, the subject obtained an edged weapon (the type is unknown at this time) and stabbed the victim at least five times," according to a news release from the Pinellas Park Police Department. "The subject then fled the scene on foot."

Neither person lives at the apartment complex, police said. Officers said they believe their encounter was "incidental."

The 23-year-old woman was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The "subject" has been identified by police, but they did not release that person's name to the public as of Tuesday morning.

