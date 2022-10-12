Woman struck by car while walking on Tampa road, police say

Tampa police are investigating a pedestrian crash that occurred on the Hillsborough River Bridge early Wednesday morning.

The collision occurred around 2:09 a.m., officials said. For "unknown reasons," a woman – who was not publicly identified - was walking on the roadway when a northbound vehicle hit her.

Officials said the driver "immediately stopped" and is cooperating in the investigation.

Police did not provide the condition of the pedestrian.