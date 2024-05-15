Expand / Collapse search

Woman struck, killed by vehicle in Tampa

May 15, 2024
TAMPA - Tampa police are investigating a deadly crash at the intersection of S. Carter Street and W. Julia Street.

Officers were called to the scene shortly after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived at the scene, the woman was pronounced dead.

W. Julia Street is closed between S. MacDill Avenue and Bayshore Boulevard.

No other information was released about the vehicle or driver involved.