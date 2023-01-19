Woman's body found in car after St. Pete man led Kentucky troopers on highway chase, investigators say

article

A St. Pete man has been charged with murder after authorities in Kentucky say troopers found a woman's body in the back of his car.

Kentucky State Police said 54-year-old David Reed was arrested after a trooper noticed a car driving in a careless manner on Interstate 75 around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, FOX 56 reports.

After pulling Reed's car over, the trooper began approaching the vehicle, but the driver then sped away and led authorities on a chase.

RELATED: Tampa man convicted of beating his wife to death sentenced to 12 years

State police pursued the car southbound through three counties, and said Reed hit multiple police cruisers before authorities managed to stop him.

When troopers searched his vehicle, they found a woman's body in the back seat, state police spokesman Scottie Pennington said. Her identity and cause of death were not released.

According to FOX 56, Reed faces multiple charges including murder domestic violence, abuse of a corpse, fleeing or evading police, tampering with physical evidence, and resisting arrest.