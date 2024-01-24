Plant research center in Sarasota offers visitors glimpse into botanical science

article

The Steinwachs Family Plant Research Center is in Sarasota at Marie Selby Gardens.

This state-of-the-art facility safeguards invaluable scientific resources and offers a glimpse into the world of world-class research previously hidden behind the scenes.

"The botanical science work that we do here really revolves around the understanding of plant diversity and distribution. Knowing where a plant grows in the wild is key to conserving it," said VP of botany Bruce Holst at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.

The center houses the Elaine Nicpon Marieb Herbarium and Laboratory, boasting over 125,000 dried and pressed plant specimens alongside molecular scientific work.

There is also a research library with priceless volumes dating back to the 1700s and a spirit laboratory featuring over 35,000 specimens preserved in fluid—ranking as the world’s second-largest collection of its kind.

"One of the other main types of preservation that we do is in liquids. We call it the spirit collection, because it's 70% alcohol, 27% water. And it allows you to see the three-dimensional form of the flower," shared Holst.

The facility also encompasses conference rooms, administrative offices, and a rooftop garden adorned with a solar array.

"Our collection here has really been hidden behind the scenes for quite a few years. One of our major goals for this project has been to set it up so that people could come in on an appointment basis and take a tour. I think it's going to be really mind-blowing for a lot of people when they see what we have here," said Holst.

This groundbreaking center not only serves as a repository for botanical knowledge but also fosters innovation with its diverse spaces. Researchers and scholars will converge in the conference rooms, tapping into a collaborative environment that propels plant science into new frontiers.

The Steinwachs Family Plant Research Center stands as a testament to Marie Selby Gardens’ dedication to advancing plant research and conservation, making it a hub for scientific discovery and education.