'The Legend of Gasparilla': Tampa novelist brings Jose Gaspar to life in historical romance

If you ran into Jose Gaspar on the street, would you recognize him?

Some say Tampa's most famous pirate is a legend, but in the mind of one woman, he's real. And, she knows exactly what he looked like.

"Tall, olive skin, dark hair," smiled author S.T. Fernandez. "I really had to get in the skin of Jose Gaspar when I was creating this story."

RELATED: Gasparilla Pirate Invasion: The history behind Tampa’s big celebration that’s continued for 120 years

Her story is a new adventure romance novel called "The Legend of Gasparilla." Fernandez got the idea when she was a student at St. Leo University, which is where she heard the call of the pirate.

"Like any college student in the Tampa Bay area, I went to Gasparilla to enjoy the festivities," said Fernandez.

While most people got pirate beads, Fernandez got the beginnings of a pirate historical romance that's set in places you'll recognize.

"Right on Bayshore Boulevard," she said of one place.

READ: Gasparilla pirates promise annual invasion, half a million people expected to attend

It was an 18th century settlement called Spanish Town Creek, and Fernandez said Gaspar and his pirates invaded.

But, is our pirate a bad guy or a good guy?

"He's morally conflicted," said Fernandez. "He's doing what he needs to do."

Pirates need to pillage, but in a romance novel they need a love interest. Fernandez thought of the perfect gal for Gaspar.

"She loves treasure and history, and she has her own secrets as well," said Fernandez with a wink.

GASPARILLA 2024: Everything you need to know about the annual pirate festival

"This Gaspar in your story, would you date him?" FOX 13's Lloyd Sowers asked.

"I would, but I wouldn't tell my mother," she laughed.

Mom might like the historical questions Fernandez answered about pirates like Gaspar.

"He raided tons of merchant ships, but what was he taking? What was he interested in? Who were his friends?" Fernandez questioned.

With all the fun, she fills in historical gaps, and we finally find out what Gaspar looked like, at least in the mind of a novelist with a new view of our old pirate.

The Legend of Gasparilla is available on Amazon.