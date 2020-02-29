Women’s history on display at Tampa Museum of Art

article

The Tampa Museum of Art is known for its modern and contemporary art, but this month the museum is also celebrating Women’s History Month. This year is the 100th anniversary since the passing of the 19th amendment, which gave women the right to vote. To commemorate this event, the museum has put together the Modern Women: Modern Vision photography exhibition. It's from the Bank of America Collection.

The curator for the Tampa Museum of Art, Joanna Robotham said, “We are pleased to present nearly 100 pieces of work from the past 100 years with the most significant pioneering women photographers.” Robotham adds, “The show traces the evolution of photography from the dawn of the 20th century nearly up to the present. It’s a wonderful example of how we celebrate women artists in art history.”

There are works from Diane Arbus, Cindy Shepard and Graciela Iturbide displayed throughout the exhibit. It’s organized into six sections that examine the photographer’s role in creating new methods and showing the evolution of photography.



“We have long wanted to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the women’s right to vote, so this exhibition came about and we were thrilled to put it on our calendar and celebrate this event,” Robotham explained. “When you come here people will be completely blown away with the number of works that are familiar and how those women helped change the landscape of not only art, but also our cultural fabric.”

