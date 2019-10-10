Worker injured by saw at Pasco construction site

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Emergency officials in Pasco County say a construction worker was badly hurt on a work site this afternoon.

The scene is in the 8300 block of Old Pasco in San Antonio, just west of the State Road 52 interchange with Interstate 75. According to Pasco Fire Rescue, the worker was hurt when a saw struck him in the face, jaw, and chest.

The as-yet-unnamed worker was flown to the hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately available.

Stay with FOX 13 for any updates.